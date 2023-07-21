DeRidder man wins truck after reeling in redfish

50/50 Thursdays
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has won a Chevy Silverado for catching a truck-winning tagged redfish in the CCA Louisiana Statewide Tournament and Angler’s Rodeo (STAR).

John Thornton caught his prize in the marshes around Hackberry. He is the first eligible angler to reel in a winning redfish since the tournament began roughly 50 days ago.

Every year, CCA Louisiana tags 100 redfish with red tags and 50 with blue. Registered anglers who catch a fish with a red tag can win a truck, a travel trailer, multiple Nautic Star/Mercury and GatorTail boat packages. The blue tags net the winner “beer for a year” from Michelob Ultra.

Thornton, a 26-year military veteran, has fished STAR since its inception in 1995, when the organization was known then as the Gulf Coast Conservation Association.

John Thornton, of Deridder, LA, stands by the STAR truck, similar to the one he'll take home after catching the first tagged redfish, courtesy of the Super Chevy Dealers.(CCA)

CCA STAR Tournament director Sam Hopper wants to make fishermen and women aware that though the Chevy Silverado has been claimed, there are plenty of tags still out there with other prizes.

Registration for the tournament is $35 with a CCA membership. To register as well as see a complete list of divisions, leaderboard, weigh stations, sponsors and rules, visit CCASTAR.com.

