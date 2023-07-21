50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Some people are finding a way around the cost and years it takes to achieve the smile they want.
Orthodontist weighs in on lasting effects of ‘basement braces’
John Thornton, of Deridder, LA, stands by the STAR truck, similar to the one he'll take home...
DeRidder man wins truck after reeling in redfish
Some people are finding a way around the cost and years it takes to achieve the smile they want.
Orthodontist weighs in on lasting effects of “basement braces”
Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple gets first apartment together