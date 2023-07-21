Champion Rewind Series - Lake Arthur Track’s Ashton Davis

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur’s Ashton Davis was named the 2023 class 2A 400-meter dash State Champion after he edged out his competition by finishing with a time of 50.87 seconds. Davis came close to winning it all in 2022 where he finished in third place in the state meet, and because of it, he made sure that he was ready to take home the title in 2023.

“You know this result is something I’ve been wishing for and thinking about since the beginning of my track career more than just this season, ” Ashton Davis said. “But this season specifically I knew I had it in me to win it because I came third last year and my times were so much better so it really was to step onto that track at baton rouge and run through it and actually win it this time after knowing all season that I could it made everything worth it made all those long hours of practice worth it.”

Ashton and his brother Jaxson are coached by their dad Tarius Davis who also has some championship pedigree of his own, winning the long jump back in 1996 at Lake Arthur High School. Tarius Davis still holds the school record for the long jump and triple jump, and his knowledge, combined with his experience in the sport allows him to teach his sons what it takes to be successful.

“I looked forward to this day for a long time them growing up and being around the program my previous stops I envisioned that day when I was going to get to coach them,” Tarius Davis said. “It’s a fine line when you coach your own kids but I wouldn’t trade it for the world especially this year being able to coach both my boys one in his senior year and one in his freshman year so I really enjoyed it and I was glad I had the opportunity to do it, it was a great experience.”

Tarius said his son had to make sacrifices to get where he is today.

“I just think it’s his commitment and his dedication to the craft,” Tarius said. “He was normally one of the first ones on the track and most of the time the last one to leave so I attribute his success to his work ethic and willingness to make a lot of sacrifices.”

Ashton said he’s had to overcome a lot of injuries in his career but what worried him most at the state meet was the poor start he had when he stumbled out of the blocks and had to fight to get back into the race.

“When I finally crossed that line, it was so close when we me and the second place kid finally crossed that line and I saw that I couldn’t see him out of the corners of my eye I knew I had won and I knew all that worrying through the course of the race had paid off it was so surreal to know,” Ashton said.

Ashton will be attending Xavier University of Louisiana this fall but is choosing not to run at the next level for the time being so he can focus on his academics.

