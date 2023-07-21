7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Players: Sulphur tight end JD LaFleur

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur tight end JD LaFleur is coming off an impressive 2022 season for the Golden Tors but he knows he can do more to help the offense.

“I definitely want to have more catches and more yards and more touchdowns so I can help the team with blocking and just be better all around,” LaFleur said.

New Golden Tors Head Coach Cody Gueringer said Lafleur is a high-level talent that can be used in a number of ways to help open up the offense.

“He is going to be the guy we’re going to run through, pun intended we’re going to run the football through him, for him, with him, and then obviously he is a matchup nightmare with being six foot seven we will use him in our advantage in the red zone,” Gueringer said. “We’re going to make sure people are going to have to take him seriously also that just frees up other guys to have the ability in one on one matchups.”

LaFleur’s father is a former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys he said his Dad has guided him through life and football.

“Me and my dad are very close and growing up I spent a lot of time with him and mostly everything I know about football comes from him,” LaFleur said.

Gueringer has high expectations for his star tight end this season and he’s growing to be a better player each and every day.

“I basically pulled him in the office and said look I’m going to coach you harder than everybody else and you have to be the guy that rises to be the standard of this program he’s taken that and ran with it exponentially,” Gueringer said. I’ve wanted him to be more physical up front and within the first few days he’s showing that on film as far as last year sometimes you could kind of see he was unsure of himself and got a little nervous but he was a sophomore at the time so we’re wanting him to be that guy up front and be that physical presence and also have that mentality of I want the football its mine and be steady”.

The Tors fell short of the playoffs last season finishing with a 4-6 record but are confident they can get there this season.

