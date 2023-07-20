TMM Project Joins Celebration for Summer Reading Completion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Singing, dancing, and playing instruments, the True Mission Matters street dancers do it all.

The Sulphur library celebrated kids for completing their summer reading program with a performance by the ‘TMM Project’.

The program titled “Say W.H.A.T” is about kids working hard altogether. Founder of the ‘TMM Project’, Terrance Morgan explained what the project is all about.

“We do Performing Arts and education, so working with the youth and always advocating for the arts, obviously dance and music.”

‘TMM Project’ travels all around Louisiana and Mississippi to educate children with multiple programs. “Get Hype” is one of their programs that is performed during testing time in schools. The project also has programs about bullying, where they use the arts to educate the kids about bullying.

Kenrie Martin, the saxophonist of the ‘TMM Project’, also elaborated how they connect with children.

“We just use what we know as The Arts to touch kids and help them understand life as we know it.”

The lively and energetic group keeps a smile on kids faces with their fun and interactive programs.

“The kids are enlightened with it. Now, you will get some kids that are shy and shy off and pout a little bit, but give them five minutes and they see everyone else

having fun and they want to have fun to,” Martin shared.

The ‘TMM Project’ has been performing five to six days a week with two shows a day educating the kids through The Arts.

When the dancers complete their tour they will have performed 103 shows.

The library and summer camp tour will end August 12th for the ‘TMM Project’.

