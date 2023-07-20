SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2023.

Shamus John Hahn, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Halie Nicole Dooley, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace.

Kevin Wayne Caswell, 51, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jermaine Lee Victorian, 20, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; burglary (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Trevenn Diontee Carter, 23, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; resisting an officer by flight; burglary; theft under $5,000.

David Lee Massey, 44, Vinton: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Devon Bryce Henry, 20, Longville: First-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles (2 charges).

Darren Patrick Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles.

Taven Blake Poullard, 18, Lake Charles: Forgery; theft under $5,000.

William Bradford Matthews, 39, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; possession of synthetic marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court.

Virginia Kate Johnson, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ashley Dawn Granger, 39, Sulphur: Probation detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

