50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2023.

Shamus John Hahn, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Halie Nicole Dooley, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace.

Kevin Wayne Caswell, 51, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jermaine Lee Victorian, 20, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; burglary (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Trevenn Diontee Carter, 23, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; resisting an officer by flight; burglary; theft under $5,000.

David Lee Massey, 44, Vinton: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Devon Bryce Henry, 20, Longville: First-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles (2 charges).

Darren Patrick Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles.

Taven Blake Poullard, 18, Lake Charles: Forgery; theft under $5,000.

William Bradford Matthews, 39, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; possession of synthetic marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court.

Virginia Kate Johnson, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ashley Dawn Granger, 39, Sulphur: Probation detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14
McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14
McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14
McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14
Another hot and dry day with heat indices pushing over triple digits.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry for a few more days, possible rain this weekend