Pact Act extends Health Benefits for Veterans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many who’ve served our country have put their lives on the line and have been exposed to toxic substance.

Vietnam veteran David Phillips experienced the impact first hand.

“I had this heart condition that just came along and got worse and worse and worse. I was sitting talking to a young man that had a similar condition and when I told him we were sharing the same thing, he told me ‘you need to get down and talk to the V-A service officer...you have agent orange’, " Phillips shared.

James McGee, the son of a Vietnam Veteran, shared how his father was also affected by agent orange and ultimately lost his life due to complications from the exposure.

“So he started having some issues probably about 15 years ago, and then really about 10 years ago is really when it hit pretty hard. My son was playing football college football in Arkansas and when we got to games he was struggling to get up the stairs and his legs just weren’t functioning,” McGee explained.

This is a common story for Veterans, but now it is easier for them to get medical help.

“It’s being presumptive that if you were in an area where agent orange was used such as Vietnam, the whole country, it is presumed that your physical condition of situation is related to that, it makes it much easier to file the paper work”, Phillips stated.

The ‘Pact Act was passed last year and was created to aid veterans with these health conditions.

The V-A has extended benefits to those with issues presumed to be service-related -- like exposure to burn pits, agent orange, and other toxins, without having to prove the correlation between the condition and their military history.

Scott Ploof with veteran affairs encourages those who think they might benefit, to get in touch with the office and see if the pact act can help with gaining medical assistance.

“Especially veterans in a lot of vulnerable areas that may not have access to the regional office we are going to be traveling across the state in different areas to assist veterans in filing claim so they are aware of the benefits they are entitled to, " he explained.

The Veterans Affair Clinic in Lake Charles held a Pact Act Clinic to help Veterans file for benefits.

Veterans can fill out an intent to file form by august 9th to have their benefits backdated to last year, when this act was signed into law.

