More Louisianians take home Powerball wins

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More Louisianians won big in Powerball before the winning jackpot was sold in a tiny store in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Three individuals won $100,000 each yesterday. One person won $100,000 at Hit N Run Food Stores #3 in Baton Rouge, someone won at Tobacco Stop 2 in Youngsville, and one at Tobacco Plus #9 in Kinder.

Three people won $50,000: One win sold at Ezell’s One Stop in Gilbert, one at Fluffy’s in Eunice, and one sold at On The Run #14 in Baton Rouge.

The winner of the jackpot in California will take home an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history.

