Mittie man accused of sexual assault
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made following an alleged sexual assault at a spillway park Wednesday.
Chad William Parker Sr., 43, of Mittie, is accused of grabbing and groping a 16-year-old while making inappropriate comments to them, officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Parker was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of disturbing the peace. Bond has not been set and Parker remains in the Vernon Parish jail.
