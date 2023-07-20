50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mittie man accused of sexual assault

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Chad William Parker Sr., 43, of Mittie, is accused of grabbing and groping a 16-year-old while...
Chad William Parker Sr., 43, of Mittie, is accused of grabbing and groping a 16-year-old while making inappropriate comments to them, officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of disturbing the peace.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made following an alleged sexual assault at a spillway park Wednesday.

Chad William Parker Sr., 43, of Mittie, is accused of grabbing and groping a 16-year-old while making inappropriate comments to them, officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Parker was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of disturbing the peace. Bond has not been set and Parker remains in the Vernon Parish jail.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Another hot and dry day with heat indices pushing over triple digits.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry for a few more days, possible rain this weekend
Department of Transportation awards $300K for CC Bel Rd. safety improvements
Department of Transportation awards $300K for CC Bel Rd. safety improvements
Beauregard authorities searching for DeRidder burglary suspect
Beauregard authorities searching for DeRidder burglary suspect
More than $184 million in tax breaks approved for Venture Global
Family forms search party for missing DeQuincy man