Mittie man accused of sexual assault

Chad William Parker Sr., 43, of Mittie, is accused of grabbing and groping a 16-year-old while making inappropriate comments to them, officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of disturbing the peace. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made following an alleged sexual assault at a spillway park Wednesday.

Chad William Parker Sr., 43, of Mittie, is accused of grabbing and groping a 16-year-old while making inappropriate comments to them, officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Parker was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of disturbing the peace. Bond has not been set and Parker remains in the Vernon Parish jail.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.