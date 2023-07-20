McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Classes are starting to fill up but there’s still time to register for McNeese’s upcoming Fall Semester. Director of Freshman Advising, Monica Orsot, joined us this morning to explain how.

Prospective and returning students need to reach out to their advisors immediately to discuss classes and get their alternate PIN before classes begin on August 14.

To start the admission process, all you need to do is go to McNeese’s website HERE.

Fee payments and installment agreements are due by August 16 and you can still complete the FAFSA HERE using code 002017 to apply for financial aid.

For returning students, if it’s been a while since you’ve been at McNeese, you can still fill out an application or come by Student Central on campus to speak with someone who can guide you through the process.

