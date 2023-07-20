50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Classes are starting to fill up but there’s still time to register for McNeese’s upcoming Fall Semester. Director of Freshman Advising, Monica Orsot, joined us this morning to explain how.

Prospective and returning students need to reach out to their advisors immediately to discuss classes and get their alternate PIN before classes begin on August 14.

To start the admission process, all you need to do is go to McNeese’s website HERE.

Fee payments and installment agreements are due by August 16 and you can still complete the FAFSA HERE using code 002017 to apply for financial aid.

For returning students, if it’s been a while since you’ve been at McNeese, you can still fill out an application or come by Student Central on campus to speak with someone who can guide you through the process.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2023
McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14
McNeese Spotlight: Fall classes begin on August 14
Another hot and dry day with heat indices pushing over triple digits.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry for a few more days, possible rain this weekend