50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Rural Water Association hosts 37th annual Training Conference

By Barry Lowin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Rural Water Association (LRWA) will be wrapping up its 37th annual Training Conference and Exhibition Show tomorrow. This event started on July 18 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

There were over 160 exhibit booths housing almost 300 vendors who displayed the latest in products and services available to the water and wastewater industry. Also benefitting from this conference are 475 water and wastewater operators and decision makers of utilities across the state who registered to attend any of the numerous classes being offered.

In addition to the exhibits and classes, this conference was packed with many activities including a welcome address with Representative Clay Schexnayder.

Louisiana Rural Water Association is 1 of 50 rural water associations across the United States. As an affiliate of the national rural water association, LRWA receives funding from the USDA, EPA, and Department of Labor on the Federal side.

“And we received funds from the State of Louisiana, Department of Health and DEQ,” said Pat Credeur, LRWA Executive Director. “And what we do is we provide training and technical assistance to all water and wastewater systems; we also train and helped certify all water and wastewater operators because they have to continually maintain their licenses, their CEU credits, and that’s what this conference is all about.”

Louisiana has approximately 6000 operators to run 1300 water systems.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat will remain an issue with no chance of rain for several more days
Louisiana Rural Water Association Annual Conference
Louisiana Rural Water Association Annual Conference
Authorities said they’ve interviewed over 20 people but still have no leads.
Family forms search party for missing DeQuincy man
Authorities said they’ve interviewed over 20 people but still have no leads.
Family forms search party for missing DeQuincy man