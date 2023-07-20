Louisiana Rural Water Association hosts 37th annual Training Conference

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Rural Water Association (LRWA) will be wrapping up its 37th annual Training Conference and Exhibition Show tomorrow. This event started on July 18 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

There were over 160 exhibit booths housing almost 300 vendors who displayed the latest in products and services available to the water and wastewater industry. Also benefitting from this conference are 475 water and wastewater operators and decision makers of utilities across the state who registered to attend any of the numerous classes being offered.

In addition to the exhibits and classes, this conference was packed with many activities including a welcome address with Representative Clay Schexnayder.

Louisiana Rural Water Association is 1 of 50 rural water associations across the United States. As an affiliate of the national rural water association, LRWA receives funding from the USDA, EPA, and Department of Labor on the Federal side.

“And we received funds from the State of Louisiana, Department of Health and DEQ,” said Pat Credeur, LRWA Executive Director. “And what we do is we provide training and technical assistance to all water and wastewater systems; we also train and helped certify all water and wastewater operators because they have to continually maintain their licenses, their CEU credits, and that’s what this conference is all about.”

Louisiana has approximately 6000 operators to run 1300 water systems.

