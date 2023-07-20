Longville man accused of raping girl under the age of 13

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Longville man has been arrested after being accused of raping a girl under the age of 13, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says, their Special Victims Unit detectives received an anonymous complaint regarding Devon B. Henry, 20, on July 17.

Devon B. Henry, 20, Longville (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

During their investigation, detectives say they spoke with Henry who admitted to the incident. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for first-degree rape, and three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Tony Fazzio has set Henry’s bond at $2.25 million.

