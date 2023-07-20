50/50 Thursdays
Longville man accused of raping girl under the age of 13

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Longville man has been arrested after being accused of raping a girl under the age of 13, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says, their Special Victims Unit detectives received an anonymous complaint regarding Devon B. Henry, 20, on July 17.

Devon B. Henry, 20, Longville
Devon B. Henry, 20, Longville(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

During their investigation, detectives say they spoke with Henry who admitted to the incident. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for first-degree rape, and three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Tony Fazzio has set Henry’s bond at $2.25 million.

Health Headlines: Chemo alternative for cancer treatment
Health Headlines: Chemo alternative for cancer treatment
Health Headlines: Chemo alternative for cancer treatment
