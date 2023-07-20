Lake Charles man found to be a habitual offender

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been adjudicated as a third habitual offender by a judge and sentenced to a total of 64 years in prison.

On January 24, 2023, Travis Shane Ryan, 47, was found guilty of pornography involving a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and possession of a Schedule II drug.

Travis Shane Ryan, 47, Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office)

Louisiana law states that those found to be a habitual offenders face increased severity of punishment, in order to curb the rate of repeated criminal activity.

On July 19, Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Ryan as follows:

60 years in prison at hard labor on each of the three counts of pornography involving a juvenile under 13

10 years in prison at hard labor on one count computer-aided solicitation of a minor

4 years in prison at hard labor on one count possession of a Schedule II drug

20 years in prison on each of the two counts of pornography involving a juvenile

His charges are to be served without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.