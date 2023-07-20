Lake Charles man found to be a habitual offender
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been adjudicated as a third habitual offender by a judge and sentenced to a total of 64 years in prison.
On January 24, 2023, Travis Shane Ryan, 47, was found guilty of pornography involving a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Louisiana law states that those found to be a habitual offenders face increased severity of punishment, in order to curb the rate of repeated criminal activity.
On July 19, Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Ryan as follows:
- 60 years in prison at hard labor on each of the three counts of pornography involving a juvenile under 13
- 10 years in prison at hard labor on one count computer-aided solicitation of a minor
- 4 years in prison at hard labor on one count possession of a Schedule II drug
- 20 years in prison on each of the two counts of pornography involving a juvenile
His charges are to be served without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
