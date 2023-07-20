50/50 Thursdays
Lafayette Christian Academy Three-Star LB Sandy Lewis Commits to McNeese(Sandy Lewis)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sandy Lewis, a three-star linebacker from Lafayette who plays for the Lafayette Christian Academy announced his commitment to McNeese State University on Thursday afternoon.

Lewis committed to McNeese on Thursday despite holding offers from several SEC schools in Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, plus an in-state offer from Tulane as well.

Sandy Lewis isn’t the first member of his family to play football at McNeese, in fact his brother Masey Lewis, is currently a redshirt freshman defensive end for the Pokes, and for Sandy Lewis, his brother Masey was a large reason why he chose the Pokes.

“Not a lot of brothers can say they played with each other in college, so why pass up the opportunity?” said Sandy Lewis.

Lewis helped lead Lafayette Christian to consecutive trips to the Superdome in 2021, and 2022, but the Knights unfortunately fell to St. Charles 32-27 in 2021 and to St. Thomas More 52-48 in 2022.

