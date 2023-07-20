First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry for a few more days, possible rain this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat is expected to stay in place for the next few days for Southwest Louisiana as we’re in the peak of our hot and dry pattern, with near identical conditions to Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm and humid with lows starting in the 80′s for many and highs in the mid to upper 90′s. Patchy fog for a few areas could still be a concern in the mornings but will be more scattered. High humidity and plenty of sunshine have the heat advisories continuing for all parishes as heat indices will be in the triple digits, with some areas above 110°. Use caution if you are spending any amount of time outdoors, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear lighter-colored clothing.

Another hot and dry day with heat indices pushing over triple digits. (KPLC)

Some scattered cloud cover will still be present this afternoon, but rain chances remain near-zero.

High pressure will be backing off by the weekend, letting some chance of rain back in. (KPLC)

As the the weekend approaches, the upper-level high should back off once again allowing afternoon showers back into the forecast. There are some indications that we may see a better chance of rain Sunday and beyond, but right now the rain chance will remain around 20%.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain generally quiet, although there are some signs of potential development. A lot of Saharan dust has been moving across the Atlantic keeping activity to a minimum. A tropical wave chasing behind that dust is kicking up some activity in the Intertropical Convergence Zone off the coast of Africa, and has been given a low chance (20%) of tropical formation over the next 7 days. Any potential development will have to fight against drier air, and currently poses NO threat to SWLA.

