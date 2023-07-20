First Alert Forecast: A change in the hot and dry weather pattern is coming this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have one more day with hot and dry weather and then changes arrive this weekend, and yes that means rain!

Upper level high pressure remains in place and that means temperatures will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Continue to use caution if you are outdoors for any length of time; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear light-colored clothing. And again rain is not expected through at least Friday.

By this weekend the high will once again move farther away and this will allow a few mainly afternoon showers to form. The forecast will only show a 20% chance of rain Saturday followed by a 30% chance Sunday. And it will still be warm too with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees.

As we head into next week a separate area of upper level high pressure will move west across Florida into the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely once again act to limit the chance of rain over SWLA, though I am not removing rain chances entirely, at least not just yet. This high will bring Saharan dust to our area though...

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week. That Saharan dust just mentioned above is currently located just east of Florida and it will move into the Gulf of Mexico by late this weekend and could reach SWLA by the early next week. The dust means there will be no tropical system to worry about for at least the next week. And it looks like another round of dust will move off of Africa next week, this means no systems will form over the Atlantic either!

