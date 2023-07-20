50/50 Thursdays
FEMA grants SWLA additional $159M for hurricane recovery

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting Southwest Louisiana an additional $159 million in disaster reimbursement for recovery from Hurricane Laura.

The following agencies will receive funds:

  • $82 million to the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District:
    • $31,984,343.14 for permanent work to the City Docks Transit Shed 4-6
    • $18,398,568.11 for permanent work to the area
    • $18,215,642.58 for permanent work to the Bulk Terminal Ship Unloader #2
    • $13,647,373.57 for facility replacement to the City Docks and Bailey Unitizer #2.
  • $2,766,805.68 to the City of Lake Charles for repairs to the McNeese Street Water Treatment Plant.
  • $74 million to Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative Inc.:
    • $15,547,976.10 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Cameron Y to Calcasieu Ship Channel East
    • $16,338,208.50 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Calcasieu Ship Channel West to Holly Beach
    • $19,201,072.50 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Oak Grove to Grand Chenier
    • $8,085,970.80 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Holly Point Metering to Hackberry West
    • $15,052,910.40 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Creole to Cameron Y East.

