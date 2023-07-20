FEMA grants SWLA additional $159M for hurricane recovery

$74 million to Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative Inc.:

$15,547,976.10 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Cameron Y to Calcasieu Ship Channel East

$16,338,208.50 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Calcasieu Ship Channel West to Holly Beach

$19,201,072.50 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Oak Grove to Grand Chenier

$8,085,970.80 for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines from Holly Point Metering to Hackberry West