Department of Transportation awards $300K for CC Bel Rd. safety improvements
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has announced $20.9 million in grant awards for 88 tribal projects to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries on tribal lands.
This funding includes $300,000 for the Coushatta Tribe for safety countermeasures along CC Bel Rd. in Elton where several crashes have occurred.
