Department of Transportation awards $300K for CC Bel Rd. safety improvements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has announced $20.9 million in grant awards for 88 tribal projects to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries on tribal lands.

This funding includes $300,000 for the Coushatta Tribe for safety countermeasures along CC Bel Rd. in Elton where several crashes have occurred.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.