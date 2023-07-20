50/50 Thursdays
Department of Transportation awards $300K for CC Bel Rd. safety improvements

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has announced $20.9 million in grant awards for 88 tribal projects to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries on tribal lands.

This funding includes $300,000 for the Coushatta Tribe for safety countermeasures along CC Bel Rd. in Elton where several crashes have occurred.

