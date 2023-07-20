50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish to provide A/C window units to qualifying residents

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is launching a program to give over 100 air conditioning window units to qualifying residents this summer.

The police jury’s Human Services Department is partnering with Catholic Charities, Project Build A Future and the Calcasieu Council on Aging for “Project Excessive Heat.”

Residents must meet the following income guidelines to qualify:

  • One-person household: $29,160
  • Two-person household: $39,440
  • Three-person household: $49,270
  • Four-person household: $60,000
  • Five-person household: $70,280
  • Six-person household: $80,560
  • Seven-person household: $90,840
  • Eight-person household: $101,120.

Households must also meet one or more of the following criteria:

  • Must be a Calcasieu Parish resident
  • Have a household member who is 15 or younger, or 60 or older
  • Have someone in the household who is pregnant
  • Have someone in the household who has a disability that is declared by the Social Security Administration and can be documented.

To apply, residents must call the human services appointment line at 337-721-4033 starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 24. The appointment line will not be available until this date.

At that time, applicants will be assigned an appointment date and time to complete the application process.

During their appointments, applicants will be required to provide the following documents:

  • Photo identification
  • Proof of household income (monthly or annual)
  • Social Security cards for all household members.

Residents’ applications will be screened for duplications and those meeting the requirements will be scheduled for verification. Once verified, the applications will be referred to one of the partnering agencies, which will use qualified volunteers to install the window units.

For more information, call 337-721-4030.

