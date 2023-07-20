50/50 Thursdays
Body found in DeQuincy believed to be missing man

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
George Green
George Green(Family)

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A body found in DeQuincy is believed to be a man reported missing earlier this week, authorities said.

The body was found around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area near Banneker Street and William Still Road, according to authorities.

Both the DeQuincy Police Department and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office have worked the case.

George Green, 60, was showing signs of being in the early stages of dementia. His family believes he may have gotten confused and walked off his property.

Green was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Seymour Pullam on Sunday, July 16. He was seen on surveillance video pumping gas at the Super Stop gas station on South Grand Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

DeQuincy Mayor Riley Smith said a prayer vigil planned for 6 p.m. at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum Park will still be held.

