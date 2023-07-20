Beauregard authorities searching for DeRidder burglary suspect

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

Authorities say that a suspect broke into and burglarized a DeRidder business on Hwy 171 around 3 a.m. this morning, July 20.

The suspect is described as a slim, white male, with medium-length brown hair.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 337-463-3281 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372.

