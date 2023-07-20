7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Players: Jennings running back Re’John Zeno

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings running back Re’John Zeno is entering his junior year and served as a vital part of the offense last season new Head Coach Bret Fuselier knows how valuable he is and said he will be a workhorse in this year’s offense.

“He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to lean on you know last year they had another running back here that kind of shared the load here this year he is going to be the main focus we’re trying to find that other guy or other guys who are those threats,” Fuselier said. “He’s the guy who’s going to have to carry the load and carry it early and you know so we’re looking for him to take that leadership role as far as that and help this offense come along with so many new starters we’re going to have.”

Zeno said he wants to continue to improve and get his team to the next level and for that to happen he’s going to let his game do the talking.

“I just try to be me, I don’t try to be better than anyone I just try to be me and do what I can do and let others just watch and learn something,” Zeno said.

Zeno’s speed makes him a force to be reckoned with in the backfield and his coach has a plan to get him involved in more ways than one.

“One of the things we always try to do on offense is find different ways to get our playmakers the ball and that what we’re going to do is move around the formation a bit and find different ways other than just handing him the football because he does have good hands it’s about getting in different formations trying to take advantage of the defense and give him some space and try to get some guys one on one with him because when he’s one on one I like our chances,” Fuselier said.

The star running back isn’t settling, he wants to achieve even more this upcoming season.

“Last year I did great but I just want to be better every year, more yards, more touchdowns, everything just help wherever I can,” Zeno said.

Zeno and the rest of his Bulldogs squad are coming off a 4-8 record falling to Leesville 21-7 in the regional playoff but are poised for a better season this fall.

