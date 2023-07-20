50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

1-year-old tests positive for Fentanyl, receives Narcan for second time; Metairie mother arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman has been arrested after her 1-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl, requiring firefighters to administer Narcan to revive her.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s the second time the toddler has had to be revived.

The child’s mother, Tina Burton, 40, was arrested and booked for second-degree aggravated cruelty to a juvenile. She appeared in front of a Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court judge on Thursday (July 20) where her bond was set at $25,000.

The incident happened on June 22 when officials say Burton sought help at the Third District Volunteer Fire Department in Metairie. She rushed to the firehouse after noticing her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing at their North Howard Avenue home just a few blocks away.

Firefighters at the station administered Narcan, a drug known for reversing the effects of opioid overdose, then transported the toddler to a hospital for further treatment.

Officials say this was not the first time the toddler required Narcan assistance. According to Sgt. Brandon Veal, Burton had brought her daughter to the same firehouse seven weeks earlier, on May 3, seeking similar help with her daughter unresponsive. In that incident, the 1-year-old was revived but tests showed no presence of opiates in her system at the hospital.

The repeated exposure prompted an investigation which led to Burton’s arrest at her home.

