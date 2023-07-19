Undisclosed: Doctors urge patients to detail marijuana use before surgery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many people undergo medical procedures at some point in their lives. And doctors say there is something you do not want to hide from them: Marijuana use.

Because regular use of cannabis can affect a patient’s reaction to anesthesia. New research shows people who use marijuana on a regular basis have an increased risk of life-threatening complications after surgery.

“The thing about marijuana is it’s fat-soluble, so it stays around your body for a reasonable period of time,” said Dr. Richard Pino, chair of LSU Health’s Anesthesiology Department.

The federal government classifies marijuana as an illegal drug but a growing number of people use it recreationally.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, cannabis is one of the most-used drugs in the US. It says more than 35 percent of young adults ages 18-25 reported using marijuana in the past year.

But age aside, marijuana use is something health care professionals say patients should be up front about before undergoing a medical procedure.

“The effect of marijuana can be significant on an anesthetic, depending upon the procedure and depending upon the anesthetic,” Pino said.

Anesthetics are a cocktail of drugs used to keep patients from feeling pain or even being awake during certain procedures.

“For many operations, it’s a general anesthetic,” Pino said. “Such as having your knee replaced, in that case there are drugs that we use for amnesia, so you don’t what’s going on. You don’t remember.”

An increasing number of states have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Dr. Paul Potnuru is an anesthesiologist at UTHealth Houston and was first author of the study “Cannabis Use Disorder and Perioperative Complications,” which recently made national headlines.

“Cannabis is becoming increasingly legalized and people think it’s relatively safe, harmless,” Potnuru said. “So, there’s very little information -- especially during surgery -- (on) how it affects people.”

The researchers sought to answer whether cannabis use disorder is associated with an increased risk of perioperative complications and in-hospital deaths after major surgery.

“We looked at trying to find out exactly what kind of complications it’s causing after surgery and to see how big this effect was in cannabis users,” Potnuru said.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Surgery earlier this month.

“Specifically, we looked at cannabis-use disorder, which is a form of using too much cannabis, and broadly that’s defined as if you use so much cannabis that it’s starting to affect your health, mentally or physically,” Potnuru said.

The study analyzed 12,422 raw hospitalization records after major elective surgery from 2016-19. Researchers say that represents over 62,000 hospitalizations.

“And the complications we looked at were what we call major complications after surgery, so things like heart attacks, strokes, kidney injury, blood clots, infection. We kind of combined all those into one complication, as ‘major complication,’” Potnuru said.

The hospitalization records of patients who used marijuana were compared with those who did not.

“We compared patients across the United States that are heavy cannabis users versus patients that are not cannabis users and we found about a 20 percent increase in these major complications in people who use cannabis heavily,” Potnuru said.

And the impacts of marijuana on the body go beyond that. Regular users might need additional anesthesia.

“When we give anesthetic, we are modifying the nervous system and these drugs modify the nervous system even more,” Pino said. “So, for many patients, their metabolism is a little bit higher and they can become resistant to some of the effects of the anesthetic.”

Potnuru agrees.

“We know that patients that use cannabis regularly need more anesthetic medications to go under. We know that they have increased risk of nausea and vomiting after surgery, and they have increased pain after surgery,” he said.

When anesthesiologists have to administer extra anesthesia, that could affect how long a patient’s recovery time is.

“It may be that because we have to give a little bit more medication, the recovery might be a little bit longer,” Pino said.

Even without undergoing a medical procedure, they say marijuana affects the body in worrisome ways.

“What is significant is that many patients may, with chronic use of marijuana, have cardiac disease and may have a risk of increased myocardial heart attack, which can be very significant in someone coming in even for a very simple operation,” Pino said.

Potnuru said, “We know cannabis can suppress your immune system and that’s probably what leads to the higher infection rate that we found.”

He added that surgery alone puts stress on the body.

“So, if you’re already showing up in a weaker state, you’re not putting yourself in the best possible position to have a successful surgery,” Potnuru said.

Complicating things further is that marijuana potency varies.

“That’s one of the big challenges with quantifying cannabis use,” Potnuru said. “There’s a study showing that the potency just between the early ‘90s and now has steadily increased every year. And if you’re ingesting cannabis, for example, through edibles, the THC content -- the active component of these -- can be very high.”

So, they say patients should come clean with their doctors about their use of marijuana or other illicit drugs. And the same applies to medicinal marijuana, which doctors prescribe to patients.

“Anesthesia is actually very safe,” Pino said. “We’ve made it safe over the years. We have monitors that tell us what the physiologic status of the patient is.”

But it is critical that marijuana use is not hidden from doctors. Health care professionals stress that they are not judgmental and cannot share a patient’s information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.