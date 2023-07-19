SWLA Arrest Report - July 18, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 18, 2023.

Rickey Lee Irvine Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property under $1,000.

Marlo Wendall Devonte King, 22, Opelousas: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Paul Carter Sr., 46, Westlake: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; failure to comply with the provisions of supervised release; domestic abuse; armed robbery; aggravated battery.

Christopher Wayne Richard, 54, Ragley: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000.

Darius Tyrone Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Video voyeurism.

Marcus James Randolph, 48, Lake Charles: Improper turning at intersections; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; money laundering; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis Chris Anthony Antoine, 18, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; forgery.

Jack Alan Watson Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Leah Rena Bender, 34, Sulphur: Identity theft.

Tammalyn Joy London, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Dylan James Rhorer, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court.

Kaylee Dawn Stanley, 21, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault.

