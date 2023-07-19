Seismometer detects explosion at DOW Chemical Friday night
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - An explosion at the DOW chemical plant in Plaquemine Friday, July 14 registered on a seismometer, according to an LSU professor.
There was a small response measured on the instrument around 9:19 p.m.
“The height of the reading on the seismograph is related to the amount of vertical motion that reaches with the seismometer. This is coincident with the timing of the explosion,” explained Dr. Darrell Henry, Chair/Department of Geology and Geophysics at LSU.
Video from the near scene showed flames shooting from the facility and a large amount of smoke rising into the air.
The blast shook homes for miles around. Dow said no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.