50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Seismometer detects explosion at DOW Chemical Friday night

An explosion at the DOW chemical plant in Plaquemine Friday, July 14 registered on a seismometer, according to an LSU professor.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - An explosion at the DOW chemical plant in Plaquemine Friday, July 14 registered on a seismometer, according to an LSU professor.

There was a small response measured on the instrument around 9:19 p.m.

“The height of the reading on the seismograph is related to the amount of vertical motion that reaches with the seismometer. This is coincident with the timing of the explosion,” explained Dr. Darrell Henry, Chair/Department of Geology and Geophysics at LSU.

An explosion at the DOW chemical plant in Plaquemine Friday, July 14 registered on a...
An explosion at the DOW chemical plant in Plaquemine Friday, July 14 registered on a seismometer, according to an LSU professor.(Louisiana State University)
RELATED LINKS
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Scanner audio appears to capture part of law enforcement response to Dow Plaquemine explosions
LDEQ explains response to DOW explosion

Video from the near scene showed flames shooting from the facility and a large amount of smoke rising into the air.

The blast shook homes for miles around. Dow said no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A viewer was able to capture video of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish. (Video courtesy: Michael W. Nation)
A massive explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Iberville Parish Friday night left people who live there in an awe.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

George Green
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man
Afternoon conditions will be hot with some scattered cloud cover
First Alert Forecast: High heat in full swing with no rain in the next few days
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Lake Charles man dies in custody after being tased
Lake Charles man dies in custody after being tased