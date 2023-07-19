More than $184 million in tax breaks approved for Venture Global

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry has approved more than $187 million worth of industrial tax exemptions, with the better part of those tax breaks going to Venture Global.

An estimated $184.6 million in tax breaks was approved under the state’s lucrative Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) for Venture Global’s LNG export terminal it’s building in Cameron Parish.

The board approved the exemptions at its July 14 meeting.

Venture Global also receives supplemental tax credits through the state’s Quality Jobs program for the same project.

A senior representative of the company told the board the facility’s construction was nearly complete, but could not offer a timeline or the remaining investment needed to fully commission the facility.

Venture Global has not begun commercial operations due to problems the company said required extensive repairs. However, despite the delay, they have still been making profits, according to an S&P Global report. This is because the company has been operating “pre-commercially,” allowing Venture Global to net over $10 billion in profits.

Because Venture Global filed its ITEP application in 2015, it avoided the changes made to the program by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2018.

ITEP was created in 1936 as a way to incentivize manufacturing companies to locate or expand in Louisiana by exempting new or expanding manufacturing facilities from local property taxes for up to 10 years. Before Edwards made controversial changes to this program, companies had been exempted from 100% of the local property taxes.

In 2018, Gov. John Bel Edwards scaled back this program, limiting the local property tax exemption to 80% of a company’s tax bill and requiring companies to create or retain jobs in exchange for the tax breaks. Local governments would now receive 20% of the property taxes generated by those investments. Most importantly, Edwards gave local governments the authority to approve or deny ITEP applications.

Other applications the board approved include a $737,000 first-year exemption for Syngenta Crop Protection in Iberville Parish, an $821,000 first-year exemption for Ucore North America in Rapides Parish, and an ITEP renewal for a $9 million investment by Mauser USA in Ascension Parish.

