McNeese Signs Head Baseball Coach Justin Hill to new three-year deal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese announced Tuesday that they have signed long-time head baseball coach Justin Hill to a new three-year contract that will keep him in royal blue and sunflower gold through the 2026 season.

McNeese head coach Justin Hill signed to new 3-year contract https://t.co/sy3u7I39az — McNeese Baseball (@McNeeseBaseball) July 18, 2023

Hill, who holds the McNeese all-time wins record with 301 and counting, was previously on a three-year deal that was set to expire in 2024.

Via a press release McNeese put out on Tuesday afternoon, Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer said “I’m really excited to extend and redo Coach Hill’s contract. Coach Hill has been a consistent winner and built a program here that excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. The way he has handled and continues to handle adversity in regard to his facility since the hurricanes is something I truly respect.”

Hill, in 10 years with the Pokes, has led McNeese to Southland Conference Regular Season Titles in 2017 and 2022, and to Southland Tournament titles in 2019, and 2021 which led to NCAA Tournament appearances, just the fifth and sixth NCAA Tournament appearances in program history.

In addition to holding the McNeese all-time wins record with 301, his career win percentage at McNeese of .558 puts him second behind only Tony Robichaux of coaches who were at McNeese for at least five seasons.

“I’m grateful to continue as the head baseball coach at McNeese,” said Hill in McNeese’s press release on Tuesday. “I appreciate Coach (Heath) Schroyer, Dr. (Wade) Rousse, and Dr. (Daryl) Burckel’s belief in us by providing this opportunity. The best is yet to come.”

2024 will be Hill’s 11th season in the dugout at Joe Miller Ballpark, making him the longest-tenured head coach in school history, surpassing Hubert Boales who coached for 10 seasons from 1968-77.

