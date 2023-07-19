McNeese Athletics Cowboy Caravan rolls through Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fans are excited for the 2023-2024 McNeese athletics season and on Tuesday at Southwest Beverage, they got the chance to meet the McNeese athletics coaches for one of McNeese’s annual ‘Cowboy Caravan’ events.

McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer says the Cowboy Caravan events are an excellent way for coaches to establish a relationship with the community.

“When we started this a couple of years ago when I became the athletic director you realize really quick when you move here that McNeese is the soul and the backbone of Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles,” Schroyer said. “I think we didn’t do a good enough job as a department and maybe as a university of actually extending the olive branch and going out to the community. We’ve always asked the community to come to us and it’s just a way for us to go out and thank them and be a part of the community, get our coaches out, and be a part of the upcoming season.”

New Men’s Basketball Head Coach Will Wade is getting his first taste of the Poke nation pride and he’s ready to build up the hype.

“Engage with folks sell our program talk about how our team is going to be and how good our team is going to be, hopefully, sell some tickets and get some people who want to be in the stands and be in the arena when we’re playing and get people excited about the upcoming season.”

Head Football Coach Gary Goff has some experience with these events and continues to feel the constant support from fans each year.

“Well it’s fun to get back to being engaged with the community and the fans and we’re seeing a lot of our regular fans, we’re also seeing a lot of people coming out for the first time to be a part of something special, Goff said. “This fall is going to be electric for the entire athletics program we need this community behind us and they have been behind us that’s what makes Lake Charles and McNeese a very special place they want to see McNeese Athletics succeed and succeed at a high level.

For the McNeese fan base, there’s a lot to look forward to this season.

“I’m excited to be here for the cowboy caravan kick-off, excited for the upcoming football and basketball season and new coaches and new players and the fall when everything gets started,” McNeese Fan Dustan Abshire said.

The 2023-2024 McNeese Athletics year begins on Friday, August 25th when the McNeese volleyball team takes on Coppin State in the Auburn Tiger Invitational.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.