LSU Student Food Pantry getting more than $68K from Rocco’s for winning Jello Shot Challenge

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - It appears the LSU Student Food Pantry will be getting a donation of $68,888 from Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina in Omaha after breaking the College World Series Jello Shot record, according to Twitter.

$142,464 in donations from #RoccosOmaha! And our friends @getjevo have more on the way! The checks have been sent to the on campus food banks of the participating teams, as well as the Food Bank for the Heartland here in Omaha. It's the fans that make this thing go, thank y'all! pic.twitter.com/nbuk4DG4yh — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) July 18, 2023

Tiger fans purchased 68,888 Jello shots during the span of the College World Series.

According to a tweet from Rocco’s, $142,464 in donations are headed to campus food banks of the participating teams, as well as the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, Nebraska.

CWS Jello Shot Challenge. (CWS Jello Shot Challenge Twitter)

