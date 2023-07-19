50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Local teen makes top ten in National Mullet Contest

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Step aside, Joe Dirt -- Aiden Burk is vying for the top spot at the National Teens Mullet Championship.

The local 10th grader has made top ten in the contest, based on a combined score from fan votes and donations, and he will be advancing to the next round.

Local teenager competes in National Mullet Contest
Local teenager competes in National Mullet Contest(MulletChamp)

While the contest may seem silly to some, 100% of donations go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors to help military veterans.

Voting for round two of the teen division will begin in August.

For round two, fan votes will start back at zero, but donations will continue to contribute to the overall score. Additionally, a judging element will be introduced in this round. Three judges will score each mullet, and their scores will be weighted in the overall assessment. Fan votes will hold the most weight towards determining the scores.

All voting will be conducted through the Mullet Champ site.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell disappearance
George Green
Family forms search party for missing DeQuincy man
George Green
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man
Afternoon conditions will be hot with some scattered cloud cover
First Alert Forecast: High heat in full swing with no rain in the next few days