Local teen makes top ten in National Mullet Contest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Step aside, Joe Dirt -- Aiden Burk is vying for the top spot at the National Teens Mullet Championship.

The local 10th grader has made top ten in the contest, based on a combined score from fan votes and donations, and he will be advancing to the next round.

Local teenager competes in National Mullet Contest (MulletChamp)

While the contest may seem silly to some, 100% of donations go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors to help military veterans.

Voting for round two of the teen division will begin in August.

For round two, fan votes will start back at zero, but donations will continue to contribute to the overall score. Additionally, a judging element will be introduced in this round. Three judges will score each mullet, and their scores will be weighted in the overall assessment. Fan votes will hold the most weight towards determining the scores.

All voting will be conducted through the Mullet Champ site.

