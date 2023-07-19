Lake Charles officials address rumors of Arena Football League team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - City officials say it was news to them when rumors started circulating that Lake Charles is a landing spot for the soon-to-return Arena Football League.

On its Twitter page yesterday, the league announced locations for 16 teams. The league only said “Louisiana,” but Sports Illustrated and TMZ both reported the Louisiana team is to be in Lake Charles.

While city officials said they would be open to the possibility, conversations with the league have been minimal and no contracts have been signed.

“The City of Lake Charles has not been involved in any serious discussions regarding the Arena Football League’s (AFL) interest in locating a team in the City,” city officials said in a statement. “As always, City Administration remains open to discussing potential investments in the community with any developer who expresses interest in the City of Lake Charles.”

Eric Zartler, with Visit Lake Charles, said the only communication he knew of between the Arena League and the Lake Area was a casual phone call from the league to the Civic Center asking about available dates. Civic Center officials gave a list of dates but then did not hear back from the league.

In fact, Zartler said, the next communication came Tuesday when he called the league after the rumors got out.

He said they were strictly rumors at this time.

“Nothing set in stone, it’s closer to not being true than being true at this time,” he said.

Zartler said he has spoken with the league’s CEO, who said the naming of Lake Charles was the result of a leak.

While city officials were caught off guard, they are open to the possibility.

“I think it would be great for the area, something old returning,” Zartler said. “It would be a great opportunity for family fun.

“If they’re gonna come here, we’d like to make sure it’s done right and put a good show out there. It’s not off the table, but there are some things that have to happen.”

KPLC has reached out to the Arena Football League for more information.

Lake Charles was previously home to two indoor football teams - the Lake Charles Land Sharks from 2001 through 2004 and the Louisiana Swashbucklers from 2005 to 2013.

