Human remains found near the Sabine River sent to forensic lab

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Human remains found near the Sabine River have families from Texas and Louisiana wondering if it could be their loved one.

“Pray for us as we go forward in this mission,” Sheriff Robert Burby said.

Last week, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a human skull in Bon Weir along the Sabine River that runs between Texas and Louisiana.

Days later, a human backbone was found nearby.

Sheriff Robert Burby tells 7News, at this point, they can’t speculate on whether the remains are from the same person or who that person may be. The next step is to investigate and then wait.

“We’re at a point now in the beginning stages collecting evidence, talking with folks about what they seen or heard or know,” Burby said. “We’ve taken the evidence and sent it off.”

He also said calls have poured into his office since the discovery was reported from people across Texas counties and Louisiana parishes.

“I feel their pain,” Burby said. “It’s heartfelt. It’s why we work so hard to try and find out what happened and who it happened to.”

Burby said he’s confident they will have answers but it will take time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636.

