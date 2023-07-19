Grand Chenier Library reopens after 2020 hurricanes

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The library in Grand Chenier reopened today after almost three years of rebuilding.

The hurricane season of 2020 was strong, but the Cameron community is proving to be stronger. This is unfortunately not the first time the Grand Chenier Library is forced to rebuild.

It began with Hurricane Rita in 2005, then Ike in 2008.

Nina Jones, a clerk at the library, shared the improvements with 7News.

“We are at elevation, probably a little bit higher than elevation to keep water from getting in. They had to replace the floors, and do wall maintenance because of the mold, repainted it bright colors, and we are happy to be here,” Jones said.

This renovation was important to many, simply because not every resident in the area has access to common luxuries that come with city living.

“Not everyone has internet and books. It’s kind of hard. We have an hour’s drive to Lake Charles to get anything,” Jones said.

Employee Mary Vincent added that folks are welcome outside business hours to sit on the porch or in the parking lot if they need internet access.

“Me and Nina work together, and I mean it’s like our home over here. We know all the people that come in so we talk and mingle with them. We do have regulars that come in and just sit down to have coffee with us. It’s a home away from home,” she said.

The library staff hopes to plan more community engagement events in the future. They said the community is the reason they love coming to work.

Though the building was damaged time and time again, the spirit and bond within Grand Chenier will persist.

The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

