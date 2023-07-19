First Alert Forecast: High heat in full swing with no rain in the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is back under the influence of high pressure with hot and dry expected to stay in place for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm and humid with lows starting in the 80′s for many and highs in the mid to upper 90′s. Patchy fog that could be on the dense side for more sheltered areas will be a concern in the mornings as well for the next day or so. High humidity and plenty of sunshine have the heat advisories continuing for all parishes as heat indices will be in the triple digits, with some areas above 110°. Use caution if you are spending any amount of time outdoors, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear lighter-colored clothing.

Some scattered cloud cover will be the only shade this afternoon with less than 10% chance for rain.

Afternoon conditions will be hot with some scattered cloud cover (KPLC)

The rest of the week looks to stay in a similar cycle as any significant storm track stays well north of Louisiana, but by the weekend the upper-level high should back off some allowing afternoon showers back into the forecast. Some models are expecting significantly better rain chances past the weekend, but uncertainty is still too high for now.

High pressure will remain in place for the rest of the week, keeping rain chances down (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week, although we continue to monitor the progress of Subtropical Storm Don. There is a lot of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and this will prevent tropical development. There are low levels of dust around SWLA now and you may feel its impacts especially with allergies. A larger concentration of dust will move west through the week and could reach SWLA by the end of the weekend.

A large plume of Saharan dust is keeping tropical development to a minimum (KPLC)

