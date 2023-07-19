50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat will remain an issue with no chance of rain for several more days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately we are now stuck in the hot and dry weather patter with no change expected for several more days...

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

With the upper level high in place temperatures will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Continue to use caution if you are outdoors for any length of time; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear light-colored clothing. And again rain is not expected through at least Friday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

By the end of the upcoming weekend the high will once again move farther away and this will allow a few mainly afternoon showers to form. The forecast will only show a 20% chance of rain daily from Sunday into next week. And it will still be warm too with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees. There are some indications that we may see a better chance of rain Sunday and beyond, but the uncertainty is too high right now to raise the rain chance above 20%.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week. There is a lot of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and this will prevent tropical development. There are low levels of dust around SWLA now and you may feel its impacts especially with allergies. A larger concentration of dust will move west through the week and could reach SWLA by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Tropical Storm Don
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Don spinning in the central Atlantic, NO threat to SWLA
Afternoon conditions will be hot with some scattered cloud cover
First Alert Forecast: High heat in full swing with no rain in the next few days
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast