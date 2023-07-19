Family forms search party for missing DeQuincy man

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Family and friends of a missing DeQuincy man have organized a search party.

George Green, 60, was last seen in the area of Seymour Pullam Road on Sunday, July 16, according to DeQuincy police. His family believes he may be in the early stages of dementia, and they said he may have gotten confused and walked away from home.

Police described Green as 5′5″ and around 150 lbs.

George Green (Family)

Family members said they are worried about his well-being, especially considering the heat.

Loved ones are gathering near Grand Avenue this afternoon to start the search.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts can call DeQuincy Police at 337-786-4000.

