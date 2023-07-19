50/50 Thursdays
Elderly victim of violent break-in and assault dies

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sherry Vincent died July 19 following a violent assault and break-in at her home on Caroline...
Sherry Vincent died July 19 following a violent assault and break-in at her home on Caroline Street on July 5.(Family)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An elderly woman who was the victim of a violent assault in her home earlier this month has died, KPLC has confirmed.

Sherry Vincent died just before noon today.

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said a woman was severely beaten with a claw hammer and sexually assaulted in her home in the 2900 block of Caroline Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 5.

No arrests have been made.

Vincent had lived in the house on Caroline Street for about 12 years, her family told KPLC.

Scott Daley, Vincent’s son-in-law, said the perpetrator kicked in her back door, and stole only the hammer.

Few details have been released about the suspect. Police have said he is a skinny, black male.

