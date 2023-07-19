Elderly residents want safety improvements at their public housing complex

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since the beating and sexual assault of one of the residents, those who live in public housing off Lake Street say something needs to be done.

The west section of public housing off Lake Street is supposed to be for just elderly. Yet they say people who don’t belong there, some homeless, are living in damaged houses vacant since the hurricanes.

Lisa Johns is one of the senior residents.

“People tell us to call the cops. But we don’t want to call the cops because these people might come to hurt us. So, we just kind of keep our mouths shut,” she said.

They are afraid and hope it will be made safer but Johns seems discouraged.

“It’s like nobody cares about us. We’re seniors. So, they don’t care,” she said.

Resident Jesse Chesson lives in the complex, along with his wife and sister.

“They’re going to find somebody dead in one of these houses,” he predicted.

Residents say homeless people come here and stay in unsafe buildings that have been vacant since the hurricanes.

Housing director Ben Taylor says it’s a problem they struggle with.

“We’re going to ask Lake Charles Police and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department to increase the patrols. If they’re not in these units people should not be there. Help us run them off,” said Taylor.

Eventually, all the units are expected to be torn down because of hurricane damage. And they’ll be replaced with new public housing.

Taylor explains it’s tied up in the legal system.

“We are involved in a lawsuit and trying to get to mediation so we can get some money,” Taylor said.

He says the elderly complex and Dixie Drive project do not necessarily hinge on hurricane money still in litigation.

He says they are seeking a $40 million grant for development as pictured on a 31-acre site on his back wall. Meanwhile, they are looking at ways to make it safer but first want to meet with residents.

The community meeting is expected to be next Tuesday but we’ll keep you posted on the time and place once it’s announced.

