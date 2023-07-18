50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two Powerball winners hit big in Baton Rouge

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - Now up to an estimated $900 million, your chances are about 1 in 292 million of winning Monday night’s Powerball jackpot. It’s the third-largest ever jackpot and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the odds, two people won $50,000 playing the Powerball this past week in Baton Rouge.

The Powerball drawing Saturday night did not yield a jackpot winner, but the run has still produced many winners for the game’s smaller prizes.

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair
Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Juveniles report extreme heat without air conditioning at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
Youth at Angola held in extreme heat, solitary confinement, court filings say
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man