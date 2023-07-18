Two Powerball winners hit big in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - Now up to an estimated $900 million, your chances are about 1 in 292 million of winning Monday night’s Powerball jackpot. It’s the third-largest ever jackpot and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the odds, two people won $50,000 playing the Powerball this past week in Baton Rouge.

The Powerball drawing Saturday night did not yield a jackpot winner, but the run has still produced many winners for the game’s smaller prizes.

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

