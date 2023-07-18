50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2023.

Dennis Nicholas Frazier, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; vehicle not registered.

Anthony Paul Lisotta Jr., 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Warkain Junior Bennett, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Amber Gean Smith, 38, Coral Springs, TX: Failure to obey traffic-control signals; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andre Cartel Henry, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Warren Anthony Payne, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; illegal carrying of thieves’ tools.

Mejel Mark Pete Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary; illegal carrying of weapons.

Donald Joseph Larocca, 56, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Ray Anthony Kelly Sr., 69, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; improper turning at an intersection; windshield obscured.

James Brandon Israel, 42, Lake Charles: Careless operation; third offense DWI; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Seth Damoine Austin, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated second-degree battery; contempt of court.

Raymond Clayton Armentor, 61, Sulphur: Fourth-offense DWI.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology
SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology
Afternoon heat indices will be pushing 110° for some areas.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry conditions return, little to no rain for the rest of the week
SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology
SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology
Law Enforcement hosts workshop focused on Mental Health
Law Enforcement hosts workshop focused on Mental Health