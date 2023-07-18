SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2023.

Dennis Nicholas Frazier, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; vehicle not registered.

Anthony Paul Lisotta Jr., 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Warkain Junior Bennett, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Amber Gean Smith, 38, Coral Springs, TX: Failure to obey traffic-control signals; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andre Cartel Henry, 28, Lake Charles: Burglary; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Warren Anthony Payne, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; illegal carrying of thieves’ tools.

Mejel Mark Pete Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary; illegal carrying of weapons.

Donald Joseph Larocca, 56, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Ray Anthony Kelly Sr., 69, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; improper turning at an intersection; windshield obscured.

James Brandon Israel, 42, Lake Charles: Careless operation; third offense DWI; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Seth Damoine Austin, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated second-degree battery; contempt of court.

Raymond Clayton Armentor, 61, Sulphur: Fourth-offense DWI.

