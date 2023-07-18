SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA is offering a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in Drafting and Design Technology at its main campus in Lake Charles. The coordinator for the program, Aaron Goodman joined us this morning to talk about the profession which the Louisiana Workforce Commission rates as a four-star job.

The program allows students to learn board and computer drafting skills that are in need for structural architectural, civil, surveying, electrical, machine and manufacturing, piping, and materials drafting jobs.

Coursework for the program covers computer-aided drafting, drawing, design, computer technology, and drafting theory.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission lists the typical annual salary for a drafter at $62,000 or more with experience.

You can find more information on the program on SOWELA’s website HERE.

SOWELA is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2023 semester as well as financial aid and scholarships for those who apply. If you have questions regarding applying you can call (337) 421-6550 or email onestop@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.