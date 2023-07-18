50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA is offering a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in Drafting and Design Technology at its main campus in Lake Charles. The coordinator for the program, Aaron Goodman joined us this morning to talk about the profession which the Louisiana Workforce Commission rates as a four-star job.

The program allows students to learn board and computer drafting skills that are in need for structural architectural, civil, surveying, electrical, machine and manufacturing, piping, and materials drafting jobs.

Coursework for the program covers computer-aided drafting, drawing, design, computer technology, and drafting theory.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission lists the typical annual salary for a drafter at $62,000 or more with experience.

You can find more information on the program on SOWELA’s website HERE.

SOWELA is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2023 semester as well as financial aid and scholarships for those who apply. If you have questions regarding applying you can call (337) 421-6550 or email onestop@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Afternoon heat indices will be pushing 110° for some areas.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry conditions return, little to no rain for the rest of the week
SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2023
SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology
SOWELA offering associates degree in drafting and design technology
Law Enforcement hosts workshop focused on Mental Health
Law Enforcement hosts workshop focused on Mental Health