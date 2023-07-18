50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Porch roof caves in trapping handicapped resident in Sulphur home

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Signs of damage were spotted from the thunderstorms that came through the lake area this afternoon.

The Houston River Fire Department was dispatched to a home on Saint Raphael Lane in Sulphur after a tree fell on its porch roof.

The fire department tells us one of the occupants in the home is handicapped and trapped inside.

No injuries are reported and firefighters are working quickly to make repairs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Law Enforcement hosts workshop focused on Mental Health
Law Enforcement hosts workshop focused on Mental Health
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot with little to no chance of rain for the rest of this week
An elderly Lake Charles woman is fighting for her life after an attack on July 5.
“God knows I don’t want this to happen to anyone else”: Family of Lake Charles attack victim says she’s fighting for her life
Cameron Ferry closed for maintenance work
Cameron Ferry closed for maintenance work