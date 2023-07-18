Porch roof caves in trapping handicapped resident in Sulphur home

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Signs of damage were spotted from the thunderstorms that came through the lake area this afternoon.

The Houston River Fire Department was dispatched to a home on Saint Raphael Lane in Sulphur after a tree fell on its porch roof.

The fire department tells us one of the occupants in the home is handicapped and trapped inside.

No injuries are reported and firefighters are working quickly to make repairs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.