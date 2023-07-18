New proposal aims to ‘modernize city’s revenue structure,’ mayor Hunter says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and City Council members hope that a proposal for a transformation of the City’s tax and revenue structure will spur new infrastructure projects and secure the financial future of the City.

Hunter announced LC REBOUND at a news conference Tuesday, calling it “a major infrastructure and quality of life investment.”

The public arrived to a full house at a news conference in which Mayor Nic Hunter announced LC REBOUND. (KPLC)

The public will have the chance to vote on the proposal on two of the November 18, 2023 ballot propositions. These propositions, if passed, will modernize the City’s tax structure.

The City notes LC REBOUND is not a tax increase, it is a tax neutral proposal.

“LC REBOUND will bring the City’s current revenue structure into the 21st Century. Our current model is complicated and antiquated,” said Hunter. “This restructure would help place the City in a much more secure financial position moving into the future and allow us to spend infrastructure dollars wisely and effectively.”

Lake Charles has several other projects and plans for the improvement of the city, such as the City’s Capital Improvement Plan, projects proposed by the Community Foundation Southwest Louisiana’s ‘Just Imagine SWLA,’ and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Long-term Recovery Plan.

LC REBOUND is compatible and consistent with these other programs, said Dr. Daniel Groft, director of the Drew Center for Business and Economic Analysis at McNeese State University.

The city council said some of the changes the public can expect with the passage of the proposal include creating better roads, economic diversification, educational opportunities and family-friendly activities.

In the near future, the City will schedule meetings in every Council District to present the plan and answer questions. A complete video of the news conference as well as the complete proposal are available for public viewing at www.cityoflakecharles.com/LCREBOUND.

