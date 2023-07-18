Multiple reports of damage across SWLA following yesterday’s storms

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - There have been several reports of damage in the Ragley and Westlake area following the storm system that moved through Southwest Louisiana yesterday.

In Westlake, a partially-build home collapsed near the National Golf Club. The framework for the roof can now be seen sitting on the foundation.

And in Ragley, several residents near Newt Hodges Rd. say their properties were torn up by strong winds. The roofs of several sheds were torn off and a trampoline flipped over.

Luckily there have been no reports of injuries.

