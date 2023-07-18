McNeese Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 2023-24 is the turn of a new leaf for McNeese Men’s Basketball as they hired former LSU Head Coach Will Wade to be the school’s 12th head coach in program history, and on Tuesday the Cowboys released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.
2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule:
*: Will Wade is suspended
- November 6th: at VCU*
- Stuart C. Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- November 10th: vs. College of Biblical Studies*
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- November 13th: vs. Champion Christian*
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- The fifth meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 4-0
- McNeese won the last meeting 110-54 on November 7th, 2022
- November 14th: vs. LeTourneau*
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- November 18th: at Western Carolina*
- Litson B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina
- The second meeting between the two schools
- Western Carolina won the first, and only meeting 88-69 on November 18th, 2022
- November 21st: vs. Texas State (Louisiana Tech Multi-Team Event)*
- Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana
- The 11th meeting between the two schools
- McNeese: 6-4
- Texas State won the last meeting 80-68 on November 29th, 2016
- November 22nd: vs. Louisiana Tech (Louisiana Tech Multi-Team Event)*
- Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana
- The 11th meeting between the two schools
- Louisiana Tech: 7-3
- Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 64-50 on December 17th, 2013
- November 28th: at The University of Alabama at Birmingham*
- Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- December 2nd: vs. The University of Tennessee at Martin*
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- The second meeting between the two schools
- UT-Martin won the first and only meeting 86-83 on November 28th, 2022
- December 5th: vs. Mississippi University for Women*
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- First ever meeting between the two schools
- December 13th: vs. Southern Mississippi
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- The ninth meeting between the two schools
- Southern Miss: 6-2
- Southern Mississippi won the last meeting 86-67 on December 18th, 2022
- December 17th: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
- Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
- The 20th meeting between the two schools
- UL-Lafayette: 13-6
- Louisiana-Lafayette won the last meeting 78-70 on December 15th, 2022
- December 29th: at Michigan
- Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- First ever meeting between the two schools
Will Wade is suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season, meaning his first game back will be on December 13th at the Legacy Center vs. Southern Mississippi.
