McNeese Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 2023-24 is the turn of a new leaf for McNeese Men’s Basketball as they hired former LSU Head Coach Will Wade to be the school’s 12th head coach in program history, and on Tuesday the Cowboys released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule:

*: Will Wade is suspended

November 6th: at VCU* Stuart C. Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia First ever meeting between the two schools

November 10th: vs. College of Biblical Studies* Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana First ever meeting between the two schools

November 13th: vs. Champion Christian* Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana The fifth meeting between the two schools McNeese: 4-0 McNeese won the last meeting 110-54 on November 7th, 2022

November 14th: vs. LeTourneau* Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana First ever meeting between the two schools

November 18th: at Western Carolina* Litson B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina The second meeting between the two schools Western Carolina won the first, and only meeting 88-69 on November 18th, 2022

November 21st: vs. Texas State (Louisiana Tech Multi-Team Event)* Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana The 11th meeting between the two schools McNeese: 6-4 Texas State won the last meeting 80-68 on November 29th, 2016

November 22nd: vs. Louisiana Tech (Louisiana Tech Multi-Team Event)* Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana The 11th meeting between the two schools Louisiana Tech: 7-3 Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 64-50 on December 17th, 2013

November 28th: at The University of Alabama at Birmingham* Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama First ever meeting between the two schools

December 2nd: vs. The University of Tennessee at Martin* Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana The second meeting between the two schools UT-Martin won the first and only meeting 86-83 on November 28th, 2022

December 5th: vs. Mississippi University for Women* Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana First ever meeting between the two schools

December 13th: vs. Southern Mississippi Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana The ninth meeting between the two schools Southern Miss: 6-2 Southern Mississippi won the last meeting 86-67 on December 18th, 2022

December 17th: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana The 20th meeting between the two schools UL-Lafayette: 13-6 Louisiana-Lafayette won the last meeting 78-70 on December 15th, 2022

December 29th: at Michigan Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan First ever meeting between the two schools



Will Wade is suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season, meaning his first game back will be on December 13th at the Legacy Center vs. Southern Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.