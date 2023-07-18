50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans(KPLC)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 2023-24 is the turn of a new leaf for McNeese Men’s Basketball as they hired former LSU Head Coach Will Wade to be the school’s 12th head coach in program history, and on Tuesday the Cowboys released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule:

*: Will Wade is suspended

  • November 6th: at VCU*
    • Stuart C. Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • November 10th: vs. College of Biblical Studies*
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • November 13th: vs. Champion Christian*
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • The fifth meeting between the two schools
      • McNeese: 4-0
      • McNeese won the last meeting 110-54 on November 7th, 2022
  • November 14th: vs. LeTourneau*
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • November 18th: at Western Carolina*
    • Litson B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina
    • The second meeting between the two schools
      • Western Carolina won the first, and only meeting 88-69 on November 18th, 2022
  • November 21st: vs. Texas State (Louisiana Tech Multi-Team Event)*
    • Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana
    • The 11th meeting between the two schools
      • McNeese: 6-4
      • Texas State won the last meeting 80-68 on November 29th, 2016
  • November 22nd: vs. Louisiana Tech (Louisiana Tech Multi-Team Event)*
    • Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana
    • The 11th meeting between the two schools
      • Louisiana Tech: 7-3
      • Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 64-50 on December 17th, 2013
  • November 28th: at The University of Alabama at Birmingham*
    • Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • December 2nd: vs. The University of Tennessee at Martin*
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • The second meeting between the two schools
      • UT-Martin won the first and only meeting 86-83 on November 28th, 2022
  • December 5th: vs. Mississippi University for Women*
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • First ever meeting between the two schools
  • December 13th: vs. Southern Mississippi
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • The ninth meeting between the two schools
      • Southern Miss: 6-2
      • Southern Mississippi won the last meeting 86-67 on December 18th, 2022
  • December 17th: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
    • Legacy Center, Lake Charles, Louisiana
    • The 20th meeting between the two schools
      • UL-Lafayette: 13-6
      • Louisiana-Lafayette won the last meeting 78-70 on December 15th, 2022
  • December 29th: at Michigan
    • Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
    • First ever meeting between the two schools

Will Wade is suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season, meaning his first game back will be on December 13th at the Legacy Center vs. Southern Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly jokes about fake accent, mentions Lake Charles
Jake Brown, LSU
Former Sulphur Baseball player Jake Brown to play for LSU, won’t sign with Texas Rangers
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
LSU kicks off 2023 SEC Media Days
Former McNeese Golfer Robert Macintyre places second in Scottish Open
Former McNeese Golfer Robert Macintyre places second in Scottish Open