Man arrested on Highway 26 after allegedly stealing Acadian Ambulance

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man was arrested on Highway 26 north of Elton after allegedly stealing an Acadian Ambulance, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jessie Ray Collins was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, JDPSO said. He was previously an inmate on unrelated vehicle theft convictions and was released on July 15.

Collins was in a Jennings hospital as an inmate at the time of his release, JDPSO said. He left the hospital on his own recognizance before allegedly stealing the ambulance.

The ambulance was recovered and released to Acadian personnel.

