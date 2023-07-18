50/50 Thursdays
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly jokes about fake accent, mentions Lake Charles

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nashville, Tenn. (KPLC) - After LSU hired Brian Kelly as the school’s next head football coach in November of 2021, he was introduced at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and upon being introduced, Kelly, who was born and raised in Massachusetts, donned a fake southern accent.

The accent was widely critiqued by LSU fans, and other SEC football fans, and a year and a half later at the 2023 SEC Football Media Days, Kelly was able to joke about his accent, and in doing so brought up Lake Charles.

“I think my accent is pretty good and has gotten better, you know, throughout the recruiting process,” said Kelly. “It depends if I’m in Northern Louisiana or Southern Louisiana, sometimes I get over to Lake Charles and it’s got to change a little bit.”

Kelly was answering a question on whether or not his accent has improved to recruit players from Louisiana.

In regard to more serious topics, Kelly informed the media that running back John Emery “is in the process of being cleared” after the fifth-year senior from St. Rose, Louisiana missed spring practice for academic reasons.

Kelly also confirmed that Jayden Daniels, who accounted for 3,978 yards, and 28 touchdowns in 2022, will be the team’s starting quarterback, with Garrett Nussmeier serving as the backup.

“Jayden is our starter, he will start,” said Kelly. “He’ll have to continue to improve and progress because Garrett Nussmeier is getting better every single day as well. You want to talk about great competition? It’s about as good as a head coach could hope for at the quarterback position.”

