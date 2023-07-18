Lawmakers vote to override veto on bill to prohibit youth access to gender-affirming medical care

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers have voted to override the governor’s veto of one of the LGBTQ+ related bills.

The La. House of Representatives and the La. State Senate both voted on Tuesday, July 18, to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 648, which prohibits certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child. That includes puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and surgery.

The vote was 76 to 23 to override the veto in the House, while the vote was 28 to 11 to override the veto in the Senate.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued the below statement in reaction:

“In eight years as a Democratic governor with a Republican legislature, I have issued 319 vetoes. More than 99% of those vetoes have been sustained. Usually, we have been able to find common ground to move Louisiana forward, and I am thankful to the legislature for all the good we have accomplished together. But we have also had profound disagreements. Just two of my vetoes have been overridden. The first time I was overridden, on the Congressional district map, I said the bill was illegal and I expected the courts would throw it out. The courts have done so. Today, I was overridden for the second time, on my veto of a bill that needlessly harms a very small population of vulnerable children, their families, and their health care professionals. I expect the courts to throw out this unconstitutional bill, as well.”

To read the governor’s complete statement, click here.

RELATED: Veto override session starts Tuesday; what will be the focus?

Both bills to discuss sexual orientation in classrooms and the requirement for teachers to use the birth pronouns of students failed their override vote in the House.

Advancing to the Senate is a vetoed bill about COVID vaccines in schools and one that would prohibit foreign governments from purchasing American farmland.

A bill to update voter rolls failed a vote to be overridden.

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.