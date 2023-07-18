50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lawmakers vote to override veto on bill to prohibit youth access to gender-affirming medical care

Lawmakers are one step closer to overturning the governor’s veto of one of the LGBTQ+ related bills.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers have voted to override the governor’s veto of one of the LGBTQ+ related bills.

The La. House of Representatives and the La. State Senate both voted on Tuesday, July 18, to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 648, which prohibits certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child. That includes puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and surgery.

The vote was 76 to 23 to override the veto in the House, while the vote was 28 to 11 to override the veto in the Senate.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued the below statement in reaction:

To read the governor’s complete statement, click here.

RELATED: Veto override session starts Tuesday; what will be the focus?

Both bills to discuss sexual orientation in classrooms and the requirement for teachers to use the birth pronouns of students failed their override vote in the House.

Advancing to the Senate is a vetoed bill about COVID vaccines in schools and one that would prohibit foreign governments from purchasing American farmland.

A bill to update voter rolls failed a vote to be overridden.

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dog days of summer have returned with no chance of rain for at least a few days
Jennings Police ask for assistance in identifying suspect
Man arrested on Highway 26 after allegedly stealing Acadian Ambulance
Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair
Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving