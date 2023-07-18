50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving

Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a packed room, members of law enforcement from across the state were recognized for their work protecting our community from substance-impaired drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recognized over 60 officers with collectively over 2,500 arrests.

“It shows statewide how important this is. It shows how many people care,” said Steven Reed with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Reed received a gold award for racking up over 170 DWI arrests just last year alone.

“It shows progress and hopefully I’m making a change, added Reed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 37 people a day are killed in alcohol-related crashes. That is one person every 39 minutes.

“It’s life changing. You see children and parents. You see people who are just trying to do their daily tasks,” Reed continued.

Reed says he understands the irony behind the honor. He would rather not see drunk drivers on the road than have to make that arrest.

“In 2023, there is Uber and Lyft. There is no excuse,” Reed explained.

Reed is part of the BRPD DWI task force.

They patrol after dark, enforcing laws related to impaired driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. It consists of three full-time officers and 15 part-time officers.

It’s funded by grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

It’s a team effort to keep the streets safe.

“There is uniform patrol, detectives, and administration. We all work together to make my job easier,” Reed said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair
Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair
Two Powerball winners hit big in Baton Rouge
Juveniles report extreme heat without air conditioning at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
Youth at Angola held in extreme heat, solitary confinement, court filings say
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man